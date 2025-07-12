Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) Position Decreased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,514,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Amarin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.82. Amarin Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. On average, analysts predict that Amarin Corporation PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

