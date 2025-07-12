Analyzing LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LIZHI and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIZHI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sonos 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sonos has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Sonos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than LIZHI.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

LIZHI has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LIZHI and Sonos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIZHI $278.36 million 0.11 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Sonos $1.52 billion 0.83 -$38.15 million ($0.59) -17.85

LIZHI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Profitability

This table compares LIZHI and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIZHI N/A N/A N/A Sonos -4.74% -15.00% -7.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of LIZHI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LIZHI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About LIZHI

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

