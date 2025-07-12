Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after buying an additional 254,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $88.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

