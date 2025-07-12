Arete Initiates Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Arete began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

