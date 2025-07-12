Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. 575,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 296,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

Arizona Metals Company Profile

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

