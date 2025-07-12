Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Raised by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,401,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,092,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,881.38. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $221,575.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,860.45. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,589,447 shares of company stock worth $25,137,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

