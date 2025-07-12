Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,135,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $168.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.71 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

