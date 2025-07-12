Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avista were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 0.8%

AVA opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.30 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.76%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

