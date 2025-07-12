AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given New $4.30 Price Target at B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.30 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.45% from the company’s previous close.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised AXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXT

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.07. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). AXT had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AXT by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 766,122 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.