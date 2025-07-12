B. Riley Lowers Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target to $2.00

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.62% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAN. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Canaan in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Canaan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

