Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,556 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $64,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

