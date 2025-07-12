Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $72,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $378.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day moving average is $311.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

