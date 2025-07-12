Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $68,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.90 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.