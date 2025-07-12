Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $68,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $12,127,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $390,571.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 711,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,293.05. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 517,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,331,803.57. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,072,320 shares of company stock worth $267,846,695. 49.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.49 and a beta of 1.37. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Klaviyo to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

