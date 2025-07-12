Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,469,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of FMC worth $61,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 608.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FMC by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 114.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

FMC stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

