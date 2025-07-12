Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $66,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,448,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $397,368.54. The trade was a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $155,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,033 shares of company stock valued at $16,860,067. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

