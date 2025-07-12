Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.95 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $61,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,957,000 after buying an additional 371,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after acquiring an additional 226,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.