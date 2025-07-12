Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.75 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $63,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,522,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,149,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after purchasing an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $303.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.02. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $515.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on Saia in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.26.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

