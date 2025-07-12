Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.49 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $70,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HII opened at $258.26 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

