Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $71.31 Million Stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $71,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 478,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 153,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

