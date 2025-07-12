Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.45 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Sun Communities worth $72,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $137.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.60 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 670.97%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Jeff Blau acquired 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,433.35. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.