Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Flex worth $67,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,362,673.12. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $382,990.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 276,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,881.36. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.