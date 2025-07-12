Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $66,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0893 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.