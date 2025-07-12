Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $73,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.