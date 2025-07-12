Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,142 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $59,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 344.4% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 103.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on IDACORP from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.16 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

