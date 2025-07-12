Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 102,114 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of USHY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

