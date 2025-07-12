Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 477,141 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 252.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 666,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.28 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $111.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

