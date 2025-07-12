Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 109,352 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $65,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

