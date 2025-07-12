Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,818 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Berry Global Group worth $71,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 424,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 322,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

