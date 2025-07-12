Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,824 Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $70,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

