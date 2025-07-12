Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,471 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,143,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $71,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $83,684,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.70 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,033.92. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 229,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 536,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,443,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

