Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 380,318 Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,170,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $66,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $259,273,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 645,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 543,853 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

