Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 391,205 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 391,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Cameco worth $62,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8,363.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cameco by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $72.66 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 181.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

