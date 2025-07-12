Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,078 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $72,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

