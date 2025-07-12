Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,569 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acuity were worth $69,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Acuity by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,977,000 after purchasing an additional 668,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at $110,236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity by 29,415.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 226,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Acuity by 1,256.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $1,230,487.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $298.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.23. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

