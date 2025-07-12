Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,650 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $62,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.3%

TECK stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.