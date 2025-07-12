Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,664 Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 43.23% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $69,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 830,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of BKCI stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

