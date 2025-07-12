Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $69,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.