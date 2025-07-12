Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,404,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of KBR worth $69,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KBR alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KBR by 25.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.