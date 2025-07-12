Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,544,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

