Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $38,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,702.36. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $69,445.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320.30. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

