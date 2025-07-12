Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Price

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

