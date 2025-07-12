Barclays Lowers LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $66.00

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LB. Johnson Rice lowered LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LandBridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

LandBridge Stock Down 4.6%

LandBridge stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in LandBridge by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LandBridge by 158.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

