Barclays Lowers Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $82.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

