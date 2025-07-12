Barclays Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $67.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

