Battery Technology Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

Mullen Automotive, Platinum Group Metals, Tetra Technologies, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or commercialize battery cells and related energy‐storage solutions. These firms often focus on lithium-ion, solid-state or other advanced chemistries used in electric vehicles, grid storage and portable electronics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to growing demand for electrification and renewable-energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:MULN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 28,237,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,083. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99,067.61. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $141,600,000.00.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

PLG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 2,158,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.71. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 975,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,023. The firm has a market cap of $481.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tetra Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,071. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -2.23.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

NVX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NOVONIX has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

