Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 45,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Benchmark Metals Stock Down 0.6%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.
