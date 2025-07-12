Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) Stock Price Down 59.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) traded down 59.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.17. 1,912,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,003% from the average session volume of 173,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Benson Hill Stock Down 59.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

About Benson Hill

(Get Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.