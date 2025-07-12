Best Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, UP Fintech, DeFi Development, Q2, and WEX are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology—such as mobile apps, artificial intelligence and blockchain—to deliver or enhance financial services like payments, lending, insurance and wealth management. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the rapid innovation and growth potential of firms reshaping traditional banking and finance, though they can carry heightened regulatory and market-volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $63.99 on Thursday, reaching $2,413.09. 355,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,871. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,481.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,149.21.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 13,013,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,942. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.50 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.67. 1,857,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 8,254,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,643,253. UP Fintech has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of DeFi Development stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 2,228,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.32 million, a PE ratio of -101.56 and a beta of -7.12. DeFi Development has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of QTWO traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.63. 277,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -264.58 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.63. 136,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.46. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

