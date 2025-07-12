Best Shipping Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

Get alerts:

Shopify, Blackstone, Rio Tinto, WNS, and Etsy are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate cargo vessels, tankers, bulk carriers or container ships to transport goods over water. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates and fuel costs. Investors often watch them for cyclical trends in international commerce and shipping industry regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,168. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,601. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.12.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,227. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.83. 5,450,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. WNS has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.16. 5,015,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.74.

